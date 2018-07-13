I would love to get married, says Priyanka

LOS ANGELES: Bollywood film star Priyanka Chopra has been sharing happy vacations with her boyfriend Nick Jonas much frequently, but whether or not the two are ready to tie the knot any sooner, the Indian actress has already let her guards down in the marriage department.

“I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point,” Priyanka said.

The 35 year old actress hinted at her urge to get married, stating that she feels “most beautiful” when she is happy.

“And I don’t think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying give us our own choices without judging us. That’s all it is. It’s not about berating someone. It’s not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married,” she added.

“I’m super mushy, and I think why not? You know, when you love someone or when you care about somebody making them feel special and giving attention is the most important thing,” she said during her appearance at a Saks x Vogue event at Wolffer Estate Vineyards in the Hamptons.

She expressed that she has been very lucky in that department. “ I’ve had very special things done for me... I like thoughtful things done for me. I’m not the chocolate and flowers kind of girl.”

Priyanka further said: “I really feel like the best thing a woman can wear is her confidence. Your clothes, your shoes, your bag, all of that is like, that’s the packaging. But when you have confidence, the world buys whatever you sell.”