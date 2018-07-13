Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2018

Share

Filmmakers to reveal ‘Gul Makai’ first look on Malala’s birthday today

Filmmakers to reveal ‘Gul Makai’ first look on Malala’s birthday today
Read More

Gul Makai’s poster features Reem Shaikh as Malala Yousafzai

The life of Malala Yousufzai, who is the youngest Nobel-Laureate and an advocate for girls’...

Read More
Advertisement

Official teaser of 'Gul Makai' out now!

MUMBAI: Filmmakers of Malala’s biopic entitled ‘Gul Makai’ have revealed its first look-teaser on the 21st birthday of world’s youngest Nobel Laureate.

The teaser starts off with an intriguing voiceover by Kabir Bedi in which he says, “When God said Jihaad he meant the spirit of fighting all that is dark and benevolent. But the need and greed of some human beings changed that meaning into something else....”

'Gul Makai' traces the struggles and achievements in Pakistani activist Malala Yousufzai’s life in Taliban-held Swat.

The official synopsis of Gul Makai reads, “When Taliban took over heavenly Swat, Pakistan, and turned their lives into hell. They destroyed schools and terrorized people with multiple conservative rules. And then an 11 years old girl stood up and started blogging in BBC Urdu, explaining their pain and struggle under Taliban rule and fearlessly make the world aware about the truth of terrorism suffocating their country slowly. She used Gul Makai as her pen name.”

The film stars Reem Sheikh, Divya Dutta and late actor Om Puri along with various others in pivotal roles. 

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

After Sanju, Sanjay Dutt’s autobiography all set to be released next year

After Sanju, Sanjay Dutt’s autobiography all set to be released next year
´Game of Thrones´ storms back into Emmys race with 22 nominations

´Game of Thrones´ storms back into Emmys race with 22 nominations
Kylie Jenner to be youngest self-made billionaire

Kylie Jenner to be youngest self-made billionaire
Malala and Paulo Coelho sing praises for each other

Malala and Paulo Coelho sing praises for each other

Load More load more