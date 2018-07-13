Official teaser of 'Gul Makai' out now!

MUMBAI: Filmmakers of Malala’s biopic entitled ‘Gul Makai’ have revealed its first look-teaser on the 21st birthday of world’s youngest Nobel Laureate.



The teaser starts off with an intriguing voiceover by Kabir Bedi in which he says, “When God said Jihaad he meant the spirit of fighting all that is dark and benevolent. But the need and greed of some human beings changed that meaning into something else....”

'Gul Makai' traces the struggles and achievements in Pakistani activist Malala Yousufzai’s life in Taliban-held Swat.

The official synopsis of Gul Makai reads, “When Taliban took over heavenly Swat, Pakistan, and turned their lives into hell. They destroyed schools and terrorized people with multiple conservative rules. And then an 11 years old girl stood up and started blogging in BBC Urdu, explaining their pain and struggle under Taliban rule and fearlessly make the world aware about the truth of terrorism suffocating their country slowly. She used Gul Makai as her pen name.”



The film stars Reem Sheikh, Divya Dutta and late actor Om Puri along with various others in pivotal roles.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.