Instagram model escapes dangerous shark attack while posing on vacation

19-year-old Instagram model Katarina Zarutskie suffered a dangerous shark attack while posing on vacation in the Bahamas.



The young model - who is about to start a double-degree in nursing and business in Miami - decided to brave waters despite due concerns from her boyfriend’s family.

According to a BBC report Katarina, just a few minutes after posing, attempted to lie back on the water and float as advised by a local resident on the pier.

At this point, many people had gathered to take her pictures, including her boyfriend’s father.

Katarina was attacked by a shark all of a sudden which held her underwater for a few seconds and managed to tear her wrist from its grip.

"At that point your body has so much adrenaline going and you just have to get out of the situation, but I stayed extremely calm," shared Katarina.

"I think if someone was screaming and flailing around it definitely could have changed the situation."

Katarina suffered some deep wounds from the attack and had to get stitches and antibiotics for her injuries.

Unfortunately, the bite will leave scars on her arm but the model says she feels blessed that the situation was not far worse.