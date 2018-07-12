Boy dies, three injured in explosion in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, a 12-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured in an explosion in Memendar area of Shopian district, Wednesday.



According to Kashmir Media Service, four boys were critically injured when they were fiddling with an unexploded shell they found in the area. Locals said that the shell was left by the Indian troops during some cordon and search operation in the area.

The injured boys were rushed to district hospital Shopian for treatment where one of them identified as Saliq Khursheed succumbed to injuries.