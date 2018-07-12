Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
July 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Boy dies, three injured in explosion in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, a 12-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured in an explosion in Memendar area of Shopian district, Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, four boys were critically injured when they were fiddling with an unexploded shell they found in the area. Locals said that the shell was left by the Indian troops during some cordon and search operation in the area.

x
Advertisement

The injured boys were rushed to district hospital Shopian for treatment where one of them identified as Saliq Khursheed succumbed to injuries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Stormy Daniels arrested at strip club, lawyer slams ´setup´

Stormy Daniels arrested at strip club, lawyer slams ´setup´
Syrian state prepares to raise flag over rebel-held Deraa city-witnesses

Syrian state prepares to raise flag over rebel-held Deraa city-witnesses
Nobel winner Malala slams Trump's child separation policy

Nobel winner Malala slams Trump's child separation policy
Thai cave rescue site to become a museum

Thai cave rescue site to become a museum
Load More load more