Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shooting of 'Child's Play' remake to hit floors this fall

Remake of famous horror movie 'Child’s Play', produced under the banner of MGM Studios, will have its schedule hit floors in Vancouver this autumn, revealed the Hollywood Reporter.

Originally released in 1988, this year marks 30 years since the deadly doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer, crept in everybody's lives.

x
Advertisement

'Child’s Play' is also expected to be adapted in a TV series. The planned project hails from Don Mancini, the creator of evil doll Chucky, alongside franchise producer David Kirschner.

Mancini who has written the screenplay and directed Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky stated that the plan is to develop an eight-part series of Child’s Play.

Each episode will be  an hour long, with the series serving as a continuation of the events in last year’s Cult of Chucky, he said.

He further stated that the series will have a ‘dark and disturbing’ tone.

“We plan to use Child’s Play in the title. We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy,” Mancini said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Hareem Farooq and Justin Trudeau meet up to bridge gaps between countries

Hareem Farooq and Justin Trudeau meet up to bridge gaps between countries

Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' sets out official trailer

Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' sets out official trailer

Ranveer Singh is my greatest opponent, says Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh is my greatest opponent, says Ranbir Kapoor
Singer Chris Brown arrested after Florida concert

Singer Chris Brown arrested after Florida concert
Load More load more