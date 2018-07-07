Shooting of 'Child's Play' remake to hit floors this fall

Remake of famous horror movie 'Child’s Play', produced under the banner of MGM Studios, will have its schedule hit floors in Vancouver this autumn, revealed the Hollywood Reporter.

Originally released in 1988, this year marks 30 years since the deadly doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer, crept in everybody's lives.

'Child’s Play' is also expected to be adapted in a TV series. The planned project hails from Don Mancini, the creator of evil doll Chucky, alongside franchise producer David Kirschner.

Mancini who has written the screenplay and directed Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky stated that the plan is to develop an eight-part series of Child’s Play.

Each episode will be an hour long, with the series serving as a continuation of the events in last year’s Cult of Chucky, he said.

He further stated that the series will have a ‘dark and disturbing’ tone.

“We plan to use Child’s Play in the title. We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy,” Mancini said.