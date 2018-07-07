Sat July 07, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2018

Parwaaz Hai Junoon second teaser features Ahad Raza Mir and Hania Amir

Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' sets out official trailer

Hamza Abbasi starrer ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’ is only a month away from release and filmmakers have unveiled its trailer on Friday.

Paying tribute to Pakistan Air Force’s undying services towards the nation, the trailer reiterates the spirit of patriotism.

It also promotes gender diversity in male-dominant professions as actress Hania Aamir aspires to become a fighter jet pilot.

Directed by Haseeb Hassan, the film stars Ahad Raza Mir, Kubra Khan, Shaz Khan, Shamoon Abbasi and various others alongside Hamza Ali Abbasi and Hania Mirza.

The film is slated to release on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.  

