Journalist who revealed Sanjay Dutt’s involvement with underworld refuses to watch ‘Sanju’

Indian actor Sanjay Dutt only came under the radar for arms case in 1993 after journalist Baljeet Parmar got to know about his involvement with the underworld.



Baljeet had just gotten to know that the son of an MP was involved and upon further investigation, he concluded that it was indeed Sanjay Dutt.

He then broke the story after five days, following which Sanjay was arrested shortly after his arrival from Mauritius.

With the release of the controversial actor’s biopic ‘Sanju’, Baljeet has decided not to watch it as he believes it is a strategy of cleaning up Sanjay’s image.

Parmar in a long note on Facebook expressed that director “Hirani and his ilk are out there to make a quick buck”.

He also added, “The so-called bio pics are tailored to suit the man or the woman they are based on. They are not to inspire the audiences but are there to create a smokescreen to blur their minds.”

During the last two days I have received hundreds of messages and requests to react on the film SANJU. First of all let me confess that I am not a film buff. The last time I went to watch a movie was in 1997.

But that doesn’t mean that I am alien to the medium. My first brush with Bollywood was in 1976 when I landed in Mumbai from Chandigarh. My friend Labh Singh was working for Himalaya Films and I stayed with him at Shri Chetan Anand’s shack at Juhu where I had the privilege of, meeting Dev Saab, Goldie ji, Raj Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Pran Saab, Shekhar Kapoor among many others.

During the period Chetan Saab started ‘hathon ki Lakrrein ‘and his son Kunki Baba completed his film with Shekhar and Shsbana. I was a part of the production team. It was here at Himalaya Films that I got my big career break courtesy Kunki Baba and vital help from his general manager Poras Dartuwalla who introduced me to Sam Cambata and Kali Mody who had the security contract for hotels Holiday Inn, Juhu, Ambassador at Churchgate and Wellington Club. I was made the Chief Security Officer and operated from Juhu.

