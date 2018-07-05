Can’t expect the same pay as Varun Dhawan’s: Alia Bhatt on Bollwood's pay disparity

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, giving her two cents on pay parity existing in the showbiz, has said that she cannot expect the same amount of money invested in her film as Varun Dhawan’s as he has a “wider reach”.



While talking to DNA, Alia said, “Investing money in a film is directly co-related to the people you are bringing to the theatre. I’m not delusional that the same number of viewers who go to watch Varun’s movies will come to see my work. He has a wider reach than me. That’s why I can’t expect the same amount of money, which is invested in his solo-starrers, is invested in mine, too.”

However Alia stated that she is self-assured.

“I’ll neither undervalue nor overvalue myself because there’s a certain arrogance that comes along with it,” she added.

Alia’s statement implies a very different take than that is already pervasive in the Hindi film industry.



Delivering a hit by headlining a female-oriented film ‘Raazi’ just recently, Alia believes that her solo-starrers still have a lesser reach than Varun Dhawan’s October, Badlapur and Judwaa 2.