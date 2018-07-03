Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao announce release date of film 'Mental Hai Kya'

The mental duo, Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, who starred alongside each other in blockbuster film ‘Queen’, have announced the release date of their upcoming offering ‘Mental Hai Kya’.



The film’s producers at Balaji Productions helmed by Ekta Kapoor, took to Twitter to unveil the release date in a video message where both the actors are seen indulging in a sweet, little banter:

Kangana looking ravishing like always and Rajkummar looking dapper as ever walk backwards into frame, collide and shout at each other, “Tu Mental Hai Kya?” They later announce, “Mentals will collide this February.



Talking about the film earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor had said in a press statement, “In a day and age where sanity is overrated, the film is a celebration of the crazy within us all! With Kangana and Rajkummar toplinig this film, we’re set to ask audiences -Mental Hai Kya, in theatres on 22nd Feb.”

‘Mental Hai Kya’ is slated to release on Feb 22, 2019.