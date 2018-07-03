Tue July 03, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 3, 2018

Here is the first look of ‘Mental Hai Kya’

Here is the first look of ‘Mental Hai Kya’
Salman Khan enraged over Ekta Kapoor's 'Mental Hai Kya'

Salman Khan has expressed his displeasure over Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Mental Hai Kya’...

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao announce release date of film 'Mental Hai Kya'

The mental duo, Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, who starred alongside each other in blockbuster film ‘Queen’, have announced the release date of their upcoming offering ‘Mental Hai Kya’.

The film’s producers at Balaji Productions helmed by Ekta Kapoor, took to Twitter to unveil the release date in a video message where both the actors are seen indulging in a sweet, little banter:

Kangana looking ravishing like always and Rajkummar looking dapper as ever walk backwards into frame, collide and shout at each other, “Tu Mental Hai Kya?” They later announce, “Mentals will collide this February.

Talking about the film earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor had said in a press statement, “In a day and age where sanity is overrated, the film is a celebration of the crazy within us all! With Kangana and Rajkummar toplinig this film, we’re set to ask audiences -Mental Hai Kya, in theatres on 22nd Feb.”

‘Mental Hai Kya’ is slated to release on Feb 22, 2019.

Priyanka Chopra issued legal notice for unlawful construction in Mumbai

Was told that I have changed Pakistan’s perception: Nabila on IIFA 2018 journey

Saif Ali Khan looks dapper on new magazine cover ahead of Sacred Games' release

Why was director Rajkumar Hirani frightened to show ‘Sanju’ to Sanjay Dutt?

