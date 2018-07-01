Imran Khan lambastes Maulana Fazl in Bannu rally

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Sunday slammed opponent candidate Fazl-ur-Rehman by calling him a magnet that attracts to power.

The PTI chief was addressing a public rally at Bannu, where he lambasted Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) supremo Fazl and party ally Akram Khan Durrani.

Slamming Akram Khan Durrani, Imran said he is contesting for the NA-35 constituency so he can defeat the 'firoun' of Bannu.



"When Akram Durrani asks you for votes you need to ask him questions," Imran said.



He told the people to question Durrani of what did his party do about the power projects that they announced for Bannu, and where the allocated money was spent.

"We made four microhydel power projects here in this area," Imran spoke of his counterpart in that sector.



The PTI quaid mentioned that he made 300 microhydel power projects in the areas where there was no electricity.



He stressed about the Rs.13,000 billions loan that reached to Rs.27,000 billions and told the people of Bannu to question them of the cause.

He said he considers it insulting to refer Maulana Fazl ur Rehman as 'Maulana'.

He said his party had fixed four sectors at large during his tenure, stating police, education, health, electricity.