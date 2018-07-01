Sun July 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 1, 2018

Imran Khan lambastes Maulana Fazl in Bannu rally

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan  on  Sunday  slammed opponent candidate  Fazl-ur-Rehman  by calling him a  magnet  that  attracts to power.

The PTI chief was addressing  a public rally at Bannu, where he lambasted Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) supremo Fazl and party ally Akram Khan Durrani.

Slamming Akram Khan Durrani, Imran said he is contesting for the NA-35 constituency so he can defeat the 'firoun' of Bannu.

"When Akram Durrani asks you for votes you need to ask him questions," Imran  said.

He told the  people to question Durrani  of what did his party do about the power projects that they announced  for  Bannu, and  where the allocated money was spent.

"We made four microhydel power projects here in this area," Imran spoke of his  counterpart in that sector.

The PTI quaid  mentioned that he  made 300 microhydel power projects in the areas where there was no electricity.

He stressed about the  Rs.13,000 billions loan that reached to  Rs.27,000 billions and told the people of Bannu to question them of the  cause.

He said he considers it insulting to refer Maulana Fazl ur Rehman as 'Maulana'.

He said his party  had fixed four sectors at large during his tenure, stating police,  education, health, electricity.

Rangers round up 10 suspects in Karachi raids

PTI releases schedule for Imran Khan’s election campaign

First monsoon spell likely to start from Monday

Bilawal Bhutto’s convoy attacked in Karachi’s Lyari

