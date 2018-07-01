Summer of ‘84 trailer spooks about a serial killer policeman

Even serial killers live next to someone. Schoolboy Davey Armstrong ends up stressing about one that not only lives in his neighborhood but also happens to be a policeman.



Taking after Netflix’s mystery series Stranger Things, this spooky trailer of upcoming movie Summer of ‘84 puts a serial killer to haunt some four, five kids spying around his house to reveal his dark side.

The movie set in the 80s theme, stars Graham Verchere, Judah Lewis, Caleb Emery, Cory Gruter-Andrew, Tiera Skovbye, and Rich Sommer.

Directed by François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell, the movie comes from screenplayers Matt Leslie and Stephen J. Smith.

Summer of ‘84 will release in US on August 10.