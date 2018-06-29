Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother bribes him to get married soon

Arjun Kapoor just turned thirty-three this week but receives bribes from his grandmother so he remembers to get married soon.

A year earlier, the actor had shared that he feels he has two more years before he gets married, where he aspires to put his energy into his acting career, it appears his paternal grandmother isn’t going to spare him until he finally ties the knot.

Amidst birthday greetings from family and fans, Arjun also received an envelope from his paternal grandmother Nirmal Kapoor, written with a “shadi jaldi karo” a day after his birthday.

The actor took the amusing bribe to Instagram, captioned: “When your Dadi’s gift is a threat & request along with a bribe & a command, all rolled into one !!! #NirmalKapoor #bossgrandma.”

However, the amount couldn’t be disclosed.