Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' leaked online

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has been leaked online, media reports suggested on Friday hours after the film released in cinemas.

While sharing screenshots of the download link, some social media users have said the movie's torrent download link is available on the Internet.

A report in Indian Express quoted a Twitter user as saying that an HD print of the movie has been leaked.

The leak might affect business of the movie which has just been released in theaters.

Some fans have urged movie goers to discourage piracy and watch the movie in theaters.