'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' teaser features father daughter duo of Anil and Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood is paving way for another love story titled ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha’ which dropped its first teaser on Thursday.

Taking to twitter star of the comedy film Sonam Kapoor shared the first teaser with fans stating “Pyaar mein syaapa nahi kiya, toh kya pyaar kiya? Check out the teaser for #ELKDTAL.”

She had earlier during the day, unveiled the poster of the film on Twitter as well saying Sweety Chaudhary: Quiet one | Punjabi | Syaapa

Watch her in the #ELKDTAL teaser, coming out in 1 hour. Stay tuned. @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms.”

The Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial is featuring a ‘simple’ love story of the ninety’s which leads to chaos and confusion in the years that lead ahead.

Under the production of Rajkumar Hirani Films the flick will be ready to hit theaters on October 12th 2018.

The drama film is starring the father-daughter duo of Anil and Sonam Kapoor along with Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao, Regina Cassadra and Madhu Malti.