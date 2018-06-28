Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for allegedly making "anti-women" remarks

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have landed in trouble after allegedly voicing derogatory comments opposing sex workers in their upcoming film ‘Sanju.’



As per Indian media reports, a complaint has been filed by activist Gaurav Gulati against the two Sanju stars after a scene from the Rajkumar Hirani directorial came to the surface where Sharma who plays a biographer asks Kapoor embodying the character of Sanjay Dutt about the number of girlfriends he has had.

"308, without counting the sex workers," was the response given in the scene of the film.

The letter filed by Gulati against the actors stated: "The complaints wants to draw your kind notice towards the outrageous and cheap dialogues being used in the upcoming movie, namely, Sanju by the Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma."

Adding further the letter stated: “All the dialogues used in the trailer are not only outrageous and anti-women but also shows low mindset of the movie makers towards the women fraternity.”

The Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and many others is all set for release on June 29.