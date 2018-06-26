UAE will continue to host Pakistan’s major cricket series: PCB

LAHORE: UAE will continue to host Pakistan’s major cricket series, announced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday.

In a press statement here, PCB said it has held fruitful discussions on matters of mutual interest with ECB authorities.

“In principle both boards are agreed that PCB will continue to host its major tournaments in the UAE,” he said.

It said that ECB has agreed to a significant reduction of the costs to PCB of holding these tournaments with immediate effect.

The ECB will host a T20 and T10 League from Dec 10, 2018 to Jan 10, 2019 when there are no PCB fixtures in the UAE, according to the statement.

The ECB will not host any League during the time when the PCB/PSL T20/ODI fixtures are being played in the UAE, it added.