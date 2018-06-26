Irrfan Khan thanks IIFA for Best Actor award in emotional tweet

Bollywood’s leading actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently seeking treatment for brain tumour in the U.S, said that he wants to thank IIFA for ‘being a part of his journey’, after he was awarded with Best Performance in a leading role (Male) for film ‘Hindi Medium’ at the 19th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) held in Bangkok on Monday.



The critically-acclaimed actor has been vocal about his battle with neuroendocrine tumour, which he was diagnosed with in March this year.

The ‘Piku’ actor took to Twitter Tuesday morning to express gratitude to IIFA for recognising his work even during illness.

Irrfan wrote:

“Thank you to @IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey #IIFA2018.”

The award was received by Irrfan’s ‘Haider’ co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

‘Hindi Medium’ also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in lead role opposite Irrfan Khan, for which both the movie and its actors got rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.