Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Irrfan Khan thanks IIFA for Best Actor award in emotional tweet

Bollywood’s leading actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently seeking treatment for brain tumour in the U.S, said that he wants to thank IIFA for ‘being a part of his journey’, after he was awarded with Best Performance in a leading role (Male) for film ‘Hindi Medium’ at the 19th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) held in Bangkok on Monday.

x
Advertisement

The critically-acclaimed actor has been vocal about his battle with neuroendocrine tumour, which he was diagnosed with in March this year.

The ‘Piku’ actor took to Twitter Tuesday morning to express gratitude to IIFA for recognising his work even during illness.

Irrfan wrote:

“Thank you to @IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey #IIFA2018.”

The award was received by Irrfan’s ‘Haider’ co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

‘Hindi Medium’ also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in lead role opposite Irrfan Khan, for which both the movie and its actors got rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Sanjay had 308 girlfriends, would take them to mother’s fake grave, reveals Hirani

Sanjay had 308 girlfriends, would take them to mother’s fake grave, reveals Hirani
Movie academy invites 928 new members in diversity push

Movie academy invites 928 new members in diversity push
Rekha captivates audience at IIFA Awards after 20 year gap

Rekha captivates audience at IIFA Awards after 20 year gap
Meesha levelled harassment allegations for cheap publicity: Ali Zafar's counsel tells court

Meesha levelled harassment allegations for cheap publicity: Ali Zafar's counsel tells court
Load More load more