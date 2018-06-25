Thiago in for Spain as Morocco drop captain Benatia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KALININGRAD, Russia: Spain coach Fernando Hierro swapped Lucas Vazquez for Thiago Alcantara Monday in the only change to his side for the World Cup Group B match against Morocco, who dropped captain Mehdi Benatia.
Morocco´s French manager Herve Renard said in the build-up to the game in Kaliningrad that his side had been victim to a "total injustice" in their first two games, both 1-0 losses.
Already out of last-16 contention, Renard opted for Wolves centre back Ghanem Saiss over Benatia in the only change to the side beaten by Portugal.
Hierro said before kick-off that his players would not underestimate a Morocco team that is just playing for pride.
Spain need a draw to ensure qualification from Group B, with Portugal playing Iran in the other match.Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group B match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad on Monday (1800 GMT kick-off):
Spain:
David De Gea; Dani Carvajal, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta; Isco, Thiago Alcantara, David Silva; Diego Costa
Coach: Fernando Hierro (ESP)
Morocco:
Monir El-Kajoui; Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Da Costa, Ghanem Saiss, Nabil Dirar; Noureddine Amrabat, Mbark Boussoufa, Karim El-Ahmadi, Younes Belhanda, Hakim Ziyach; Khalid Boutaib
Coach: Herve Renard (FRA)
Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (UZB)
