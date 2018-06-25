Mon June 25, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 25, 2018

Thiago in for Spain as Morocco drop captain Benatia

KALININGRAD, Russia: Spain coach Fernando Hierro swapped Lucas Vazquez for Thiago Alcantara Monday in the only change to his side for the World Cup Group B match against Morocco, who dropped captain Mehdi Benatia.

Morocco´s French manager Herve Renard said in the build-up to the game in Kaliningrad that his side had been victim to a "total injustice" in their first two games, both 1-0 losses.

Already out of last-16 contention, Renard opted for Wolves centre back Ghanem Saiss over Benatia in the only change to the side beaten by Portugal.

Hierro said before kick-off that his players would not underestimate a Morocco team that is just playing for pride.

Spain need a draw to ensure qualification from Group B, with Portugal playing Iran in the other match.Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group B match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad on Monday (1800 GMT kick-off):

Spain:

David De Gea; Dani Carvajal, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta; Isco, Thiago Alcantara, David Silva; Diego Costa

Coach: Fernando Hierro (ESP)

Morocco:

Monir El-Kajoui; Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Da Costa, Ghanem Saiss, Nabil Dirar; Noureddine Amrabat, Mbark Boussoufa, Karim El-Ahmadi, Younes Belhanda, Hakim Ziyach; Khalid Boutaib

Coach: Herve Renard (FRA)

Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (UZB)

