Mon June 25, 2018
National

June 25, 2018

Pakistan to launch indigenous remote sensing satellite next month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to launch PakTES-1A, an indigenously developed remote sensing satellite in July this year, said Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhmmad Faisal on Sunday.

In a tweet, the spokesman said that PakTES-1A was an indigenously developed remote sensing satellite that weighed 285 kg.

It will be launched at 610 km sun-synchronous orbit in July 2018, he said and also shared the picture of the satellite’s model.

From concept till launch, Pakistan Technology Evaluation Satellite (PakTES-1A) is fully indigenous project of the scientists and engineers of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

