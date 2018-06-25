Pakistan to launch indigenous remote sensing satellite next month

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to launch PakTES-1A, an indigenously developed remote sensing satellite in July this year, said Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhmmad Faisal on Sunday.
In a tweet, the spokesman said that PakTES-1A was an indigenously developed remote sensing satellite that weighed 285 kg.
It will be launched at 610 km sun-synchronous orbit in July 2018, he said and also shared the picture of the satellite’s model.
From concept till launch, Pakistan Technology Evaluation Satellite (PakTES-1A) is fully indigenous project of the scientists and engineers of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).
