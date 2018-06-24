Tom Holland ‘accidentally’ reveals title for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has leaked the title of his upcoming film, sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The 22-year-old actor who played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) gained popularity for unveiling highly anticipated Marvel announcements and this time he dropped the title of the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, ‘Far From Home.’

In a video message posted on Instagram, the actor starts off by apologizing for not dropping any anticipated bombshells this time, however, he moves on to hold up his iPad showcasing his script which shows the title and the new logo of the upcoming sequel, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

The actor later confirmed the title of the film during a Q&A panel at ACE Comic Con as well saying: “I just got sent the new script for a film I might do this summer, and I might have accidentally revealed the title of the movie.”



Previously the actor had “accidentally” revealed the poster of Marvel’s blockbuster hit film ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ as well.