Sat June 23, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 23, 2018

Fifa World Cup 2018: Belgium unchanged for Tunisia clash

MOSCOW: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez started with the same team which beat Panama for Saturday´s World Cup group match against Tunisia in Moscow.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is looking to add to the two goals he scored in their opening 3-0 rout of Panama for the clash at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Belgium and England clash next Thursday in their final Group G match in Kaliningrad in a contest likely to decide the pool winner.

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul swapped his goalkeeper with Farouk Mustapha taking over from Mouez Hassen, who played in the opening 2-1 defeat to England, failing to stop Harry Kane scoring the late winner for the Three Lions.

In the only other change, Troyes midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui replaced Naim Sliti in the middle of the park for Tunisia.

Belgium (3-4-2-1)

Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco; Eden Hazard (captain), Dries Mertens; Romelu Lukaku

Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)

Tunisia

Farouk Mustapha; Syam Ben Youssef, Yassine Meriah, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Ali Maaloul; Dylan Bronn, Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi; Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Wahbi Khazri (captain), Anice Badri

Coach: Nabil Maaloul (TUN)

