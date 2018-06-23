Fifa World Cup 2018: Belgium unchanged for Tunisia clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez started with the same team which beat Panama for Saturday´s World Cup group match against Tunisia in Moscow.
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is looking to add to the two goals he scored in their opening 3-0 rout of Panama for the clash at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.
Belgium and England clash next Thursday in their final Group G match in Kaliningrad in a contest likely to decide the pool winner.
Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul swapped his goalkeeper with Farouk Mustapha taking over from Mouez Hassen, who played in the opening 2-1 defeat to England, failing to stop Harry Kane scoring the late winner for the Three Lions.
In the only other change, Troyes midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui replaced Naim Sliti in the middle of the park for Tunisia.
Belgium (3-4-2-1)
Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco; Eden Hazard (captain), Dries Mertens; Romelu Lukaku
Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)
Tunisia
Farouk Mustapha; Syam Ben Youssef, Yassine Meriah, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Ali Maaloul; Dylan Bronn, Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi; Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Wahbi Khazri (captain), Anice Badri
Coach: Nabil Maaloul (TUN)
