Sat June 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

Pakistan Awami Tehreek withdraws from general elections 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairperson Tahir-ul-Qadri on Saturday announced that his party will not be contesting in the upcoming general elections of 2018.

The announcement came with directives for party workers to withdraw from candidacy in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Tahir-ul-Qadri stated that it is crucial to spread awareness about Article 62, 63 in order to ensure free and fair elections.

 He stated that he does not want his party to partake in the elections as those who abuse their powers in  name of democracy.

Tahir-ul-Qadri clarified that the party will not provide tickets to its members; but  they can opt for independent candidacy. 

