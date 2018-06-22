tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Live news updates from Pakistan and around the world on all the happenings in politics, sports, science, entertainment, business, fashion etc.
Here you will find brief news update as and when it happens. For detailed news you can always check our Latest News section.
Following are some of today's top news updates :
Pakistan’s highly acclaimed actor Mehwish Hayat on the occasion of the deceased Pakistan People’s Party leader Benazir Bhutto’s birthday confirmed that she is buckling up to step into the leader’s role.
GADANI: At least seven people including women and children have drowned at Gaddani beach, Geo News reported.
NEW DEHLI: India is trying to make Chabahar Port in Iran operational by 2019, the government said in a statement on Friday, despite a threat of renewed US sanctions against Tehran.
LAHORE: Senior PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq says he won't accept election outcome in NA-129 if Returning Officer not changed.
ISLAMABAD: Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf has resigned as chairman of his political party, Geo News reported on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO: YouTube, often criticized for not compensating creators well enough, will allow them to set up paid channel memberships, the company said on Thursday.
LONDON: Speaking to media outside London's Harley Street Clinic, Maryam Nawaz has said that the condition of former first lady Begam Kulsoom is 'still critical'.
