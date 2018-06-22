Live news updates

Mehwish Hayat as Benazir Bhutto

Pakistan’s highly acclaimed actor Mehwish Hayat on the occasion of the deceased Pakistan People’s Party leader Benazir Bhutto’s birthday confirmed that she is buckling up to step into the leader’s role.



Seven picnickers drown at Gadani beach

GADANI: At least seven people including women and children have drowned at Gaddani beach, Geo News reported.

India moves to open Chabahar port by 2019

NEW DEHLI: India is trying to make Chabahar Port in Iran operational by 2019, the government said in a statement on Friday, despite a threat of renewed US sanctions against Tehran.

Ayaz Sadiq says won't accept election outcome

LAHORE: Senior PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq says he won't accept election outcome in NA-129 if Returning Officer not changed.

Pervez Musharraf resigns

ISLAMABAD: Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf has resigned as chairman of his political party, Geo News reported on Friday.



New ways to earn money from YouTube

SAN FRANCISCO: YouTube, often criticized for not compensating creators well enough, will allow them to set up paid channel memberships, the company said on Thursday.

'Mother's condition still critical'

LONDON: Speaking to media outside London's Harley Street Clinic, Maryam Nawaz has said that the condition of former first lady Begam Kulsoom is 'still critical'.