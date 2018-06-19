New trailer of comedy film 'The Grinch' is out now

LOS ANGELES: Trailer of Hollywood's much-awaited comedy movie The Grinch’s trailer has been released.



According to IMDb, the story of the movie revolves around a grumpy Grinch who plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

Funny, heartwarming, and visually stunning, it's a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism. Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch has lent his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Whoville when he runs out of food.



Directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier, ‘The Grinch’ is slated for release on November 09.