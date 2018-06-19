Tue June 19, 2018
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
June 19, 2018

Google enables Android users to send messages from laptop, desktop

Google has rolled out a new update allowing Android smartphone users to send and receive text messages from their laptops or desktops.

According to Mashable.com,  text, images and stickers will be supported in the web version of the service.

How to send messages 

Users can visit the new Android Messages website where they would be presented with a QR code. After scanning with the Android Messages app, users would be able to send messages.

The phone has to be connected to the internet either through mobile data or WiFI to send messages. 

