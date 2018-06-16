Kholi's Anushka rebukes motorists for littering on street

MUMBAI: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a video of his wife, Bollywood charming actor Anushka Sharma, scolding people for littering on street.

In the video, viewed nearly 2 million times, Bollywood star can be seen in an angry mood over the motorists, who allegedly threw garbage on the street, repeatedly advising them not to cast wastage on the road.

In an aggressive tune asked the men, traveling in a luxury car; “Why are you throwing garbage on the road?” When they did not reply and remained silence over her query, she continues, "don’t throw garbage on the road. Please be careful." She finally turned away while advising them to use dustbin next time.







The Indian cricket team skipper Kholi captioned the video; “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness,”



Last year, the cricketer's wife actively took part in Indian government's countrywide campaign to clean the streets, roads and for the infrastructural development.



