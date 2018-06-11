Musharraf to contest elections from NA-1, 188 and NA-247; nomination papers submitted

KARACHI: Former president and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Chief, General (retd) Pervez Musharraf will contest elections from NA-1 (Chitral), NA-188 (Layyah) and NA-247 (Karachi).



Nomination papers of Musharraf have been filed by APML spokesman on Monday, according to the statement issued by the party here, Geo News reported.

Last week, the Supreme Court (SC) allowed former president to submit his nomination papers for the upcoming general elections with conditions.

The apex court also directed the former president to appear before it on June 13 at its Lahore registry and assured him that he won’t be arrested in case of his attendance.

A three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar resumed the hearing of Musharraf’s review petition against his disqualification by the Peshawar High Court in 2013.

However the apex court directed him to submit the nomination papers of his clients with the conditions which would be dependent on outcome of this case.

In April 2013, Peshawar High Court disqualified Musharraf for life holding him ineligible to contest elections.