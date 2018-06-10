Sun June 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan assailed in India as cousin intends to contest election in Pakistan

Bollywood's megastar  Shah Rukh has been trolled on Twitter by his countrymen after reports emerged that his cousin across the border  intends to run for parliament seat in the upcoming general elections scheduled to held next month.

Twitter users heaped scorn on  the Bollywood King after  it was reported that  his paternal cousin  Noor Jehan would contest the upcoming general elections from Peshawar, the city form where Khan's family migrated.

In string of tweets  filled with profanity, some users went on to share photoshopped images of Khan with Pakistani flag.

Some users  questioned his loyalty with India and criticized him for  choosing Pakistani players for his IPL franchise and casting Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in his 2017 blockbuster "Raees".


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

First Bond girl Eunice Gayson dies aged 90

First Bond girl Eunice Gayson dies aged 90
ABC apologizes for Hindu terror plot in Quantico after online backlash

ABC apologizes for Hindu terror plot in Quantico after online backlash
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make debut appearance at JFK

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make debut appearance at JFK
'Let's get the Oscar': Maria Sharapova makes cameo appearance in 'Ocean's 8'

'Let's get the Oscar': Maria Sharapova makes cameo appearance in 'Ocean's 8'
Load More load more