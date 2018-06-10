Shah Rukh Khan assailed in India as cousin intends to contest election in Pakistan

Bollywood's megastar Shah Rukh has been trolled on Twitter by his countrymen after reports emerged that his cousin across the border intends to run for parliament seat in the upcoming general elections scheduled to held next month.

Twitter users heaped scorn on the Bollywood King after it was reported that his paternal cousin Noor Jehan would contest the upcoming general elections from Peshawar, the city form where Khan's family migrated.

In string of tweets filled with profanity, some users went on to share photoshopped images of Khan with Pakistani flag.

Some users questioned his loyalty with India and criticized him for choosing Pakistani players for his IPL franchise and casting Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in his 2017 blockbuster "Raees".



