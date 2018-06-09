'Let's get the Oscar': Maria Sharapova makes cameo appearance in 'Ocean's 8'

Tennis star Maria Sharapova's stars seem to have aligned and her life appears to be headed in the right direction.

Although the Russian recently lost to Garbine Muguruza in French open, her ranking has improved considerably since her return to court after serving a ban over use of prohibited substance.

The 31-years old was reported to have made a cameo appearance in Ocean's 8" movie but her latest tweet suggests that she was not sure the scene would make it to the film.

The star was tagged on Twitter by fan with photo-grab of her scene from the movie on Friday when it released in US.

The fan wrote a funny caption with the picture saying "Lets get the oscar's MariaSharapova.

Expressing her excitement, the tennis player responded to the tweet "The scene made it in the movie?! going to the theater asap #Oceans8 "

The Ocean's 8, spin-off version of the 2001 "Ocean's Eleven" franchise opened in US theaters on Friday.

The Warner Bros.movie features an ensamble cast including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and rising star Awkwafina.

Tennis star Maria Sharapova, Sernea Williams and British singer Zayn Malik are among the many celebrities who have cameo appearance in the hest comedy film.

Directed by Gary Ross, the all-female movie stars Sandara Bullock in lead role as Dabbir Ocean.