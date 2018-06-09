Sat June 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 8, 2018

Sci-fi action movie ‘Occupation’ kicks off new trailer

Coming from Saban Films, ‘Occupation’ has a new trailer revealing more about its alien invasion story.

Struck with a massive air-borne attack, the land invasion troubles the entire planet. That is when a group of survivors turn into home-grown warriors to fight their battles against the world-wide occupation.

The trailer to this Australian Sci-fi action film arrived this week along with official poster.

Written and directed by Luke Sparke, the movie takes on screen Temuera Morrison (Aquaman), Dan Ewing, Stephany Jacobsen, Rhiannon Fish, Charles Mesure (‘Desperate Housewives’), Aaron Jeffery (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Jacqueline McKenzie, and Bruce Spence to fight the reel land invasion.

Occupation will hit release on July 20.

