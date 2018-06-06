Wed June 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2’ trailer is out now

Disney fans are in for a surprise as the freshly released trailer of animated feature film ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’ features an abundant bout of crossovers from the fantasy world.

The Rich Moore and Phil Johnson directorial leaps six years forward from the events of the first film, centering the story of Ralph’s ventures into the online world after a Wi-Fi router is plugged into the arcade as a substitute part to fix Sugar Rush. Ralph along with his best friend Vanellope von Schweetz explores the virtual world and encounters new characters such as the Disney Princesses, characters from Star Wars, Marvel superheroes and figures from classic video games.

The Clark Spencer produced film is featuring the voices of distinguished Hollywood actors, like John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch and many others.

The film is all set to hit theaters on November 21, 2018.

