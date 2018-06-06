Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rihanna breaks up with alleged boyfriend because 'she gets tired of men'

American singer Rihanna called off her rumored relationship with the Saudi billionaire, Hassan Jameel, because she "gets tired of men sometimes." Whether or not this is the actual reason for the break-up remains to be seen.

Rihanna and Jameel had kept their relationship highly private. She barely posted anything about her relationship with the billionaire on her social media and rarely spoke about him during interviews.

A source also alleges that "Rihanna and him were together for a while," but that it was the Fenty Beauty creator that ended the relationship. 

"It was a good relationship, but now it's over. Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That's what she does: break[s] men's hearts. Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes," revealed a source. 

According to the source, the singer had simply come to terms with the fact that she and Jameel no longer clicked. 

The makeup tycoon’s career is entering an incredibly busy period right now, with the release of Ocean's 8 , in which she co-stars alongside Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, the launch of her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, and the continued success of her makeup collection, Fenty Beauty.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2’ trailer is out now

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2’ trailer is out now
Lord of the Rings returns with a five season TV series

Lord of the Rings returns with a five season TV series
Priyanka Chopra faces backlash after Quantico’s depiction of Indian terrorists

Priyanka Chopra faces backlash after Quantico’s depiction of Indian terrorists
Shilpa Shetty’s iftar party clip causes frenzy

Shilpa Shetty’s iftar party clip causes frenzy
Load More load more