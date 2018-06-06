Rihanna breaks up with alleged boyfriend because 'she gets tired of men'

American singer Rihanna called off her rumored relationship with the Saudi billionaire, Hassan Jameel, because she "gets tired of men sometimes." Whether or not this is the actual reason for the break-up remains to be seen.

Rihanna and Jameel had kept their relationship highly private. She barely posted anything about her relationship with the billionaire on her social media and rarely spoke about him during interviews.

A source also alleges that "Rihanna and him were together for a while," but that it was the Fenty Beauty creator that ended the relationship.

"It was a good relationship, but now it's over. Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That's what she does: break[s] men's hearts. Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes," revealed a source.

According to the source, the singer had simply come to terms with the fact that she and Jameel no longer clicked.

The makeup tycoon’s career is entering an incredibly busy period right now, with the release of Ocean's 8 , in which she co-stars alongside Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, the launch of her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, and the continued success of her makeup collection, Fenty Beauty.