Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter to take legal action against those stealing his songs

LAHORE: Nida Nusrat, daughter of the late Pakistani musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has stated that she will be taking legal action against those drawn in copyrights breach cases of the late qawwal’s tracks.

While speaking at a news conference at Lahore Press Club, Nida stated: “I am the only heir of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and the copyrights of my father’s songs are only with me.”

She went on further stressing that: “If anyone wants to sing my father’s songs he needs to seek permission from me.”

During the news conference, she had identified a company called Khokar Productions for being associated in transgression of copyrights and has also claimed to have sent a legal notice to the firm.

Answering a question addressed towards Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who has also previously covered songs of the maestro, Nida had stated: “Rahat is my brother and I will not take any action against him.”

She went on further to clarify the hearsay, saying: “A lot of people spread rumours that Rahat and I are married but there is no truth in that. Coincidentally, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s wife is my namesake. Even the information on Wikipedia is incorrect.”

Nida also expressed her regrets about the fake pages that use the name of her father on the internet.

She proceeded to share that a new institute has also been put in place by her that goes by the name of “The Real NFA” that will endow hopeful singers with a platform.