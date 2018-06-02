Sat June 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 1, 2018

Ahd Kamel becomes first Saudi woman to star in Hollywood movie

Ahd Kamel, an actor and filmmaker from Jeddha, has become the first Saudi women to  appear in a Hollywood movie after she was chosen for a role in "Being", local media reported on Friday.

Directed by Douglas C. William, Being is an American horror movie that is   expected to be release this year.

According to an English Saudi daily, Kamel became the first Saudi actress to be on Netflix.

 She appeared in a mini-series named Collateral that was also aired on BBC.

Al Arabiya English reported that  the actor also appeared in Vogue Arabia magazine alongside other pioneering Saudi women.

