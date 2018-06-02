Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan look dapper on cover of Indian magazine

Two of Pakistan’s highly adored stars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan have dropped jaws in their latest appearance together on the front page of Indian publication Brides Today.

In a move that comes as an amiable attempt to mend divergence between the two neighboring countries, the Indian magazine has chosen Pakistan’s favorite on-screen couple to display on their cover page.

The Humsafar duo appear to be looking dapper, donned in attire by SKF Bridal –clothing line owned by Fawad Khan’s wife Sadaf Khan.

The Verna beauty can be seen donned in light-gold attire, with a dark aureate and rusty feel. Her look came with a messy hairdo that has left all fans completely enthralled with the 33 year old.

On the other hand, the Kapoor and Sons actor is flaunting a cleanly embellished off-white kurta with a moustache and a fiery gaze that is making fans swoon.

The two soaring stars will be reuniting on-screens once again in the Bilal Lashari directorial Maula Jatt 2, which stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Gohar Rasheed and Humaima Malik alongside them.