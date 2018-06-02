Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan look dapper on cover of Indian magazine

Two of Pakistan’s highly adored stars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan have dropped jaws in their latest appearance together on the front page of Indian publication Brides Today.

In a move that comes as an amiable attempt to mend divergence between the two neighboring countries, the Indian magazine has chosen Pakistan’s favorite on-screen couple to display on their cover page.

The Humsafar duo appear to be looking dapper, donned in attire by SKF Bridal –clothing line owned by Fawad Khan’s wife Sadaf Khan.

The Verna beauty can be seen donned in light-gold attire, with a dark aureate and rusty feel. Her look came with a messy hairdo that has left all fans completely enthralled with the 33 year old.

On the other hand, the Kapoor and Sons actor is flaunting a cleanly embellished off-white kurta with a moustache and a fiery gaze that is making fans swoon.

The two soaring stars will be reuniting on-screens once again in the Bilal Lashari directorial Maula Jatt 2, which stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Gohar Rasheed and Humaima Malik alongside them.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations of sexual assault
Young Palestinians write letter in support of Gigi Hadid’s #FreePalestine tweets

Young Palestinians write letter in support of Gigi Hadid’s #FreePalestine tweets
Arbaaz Khan summoned in IPL betting case

Arbaaz Khan summoned in IPL betting case
Alia Bhatt receives a gift from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister

Alia Bhatt receives a gift from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister
Load More load more