Salman Khan claims there is only 10% chance of his marriage

MUMBAI: The most eligible bachelor of Bollywood Salman Khan when asked about his marriage plans on a recent Indian TV show, joked about it saying that he will reply in the “Das ka Dumm” style and said that the chance of him getting married is between 0 and 10%.



The actor is rumoured to be dating playback singer Iulia Vantur for quite some time now, however has remained tight-lipped about it in public.

The Dabangg actor has two upcoming movies: 'Race 3' that is set to release on June 15, 2018 and 'Bharat' that is set to release on June 5, 2019.



'Bharat' also stars Priyanka Chopra, marking the actress' comeback in Bollywood after a three-year-long hiatus during which she worked in a number of international projects.