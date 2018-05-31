Priyanka Chopra reportedly dating Nick Jonas

Reports are telling that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are possibly dating – or more certainly enjoying each other’s company at least.

Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, have been hanging around for a while now and paparazzi have figured a romance behind their public display.

The pair appeared at the 2017 Met Gala together, moving from, the Quantico star Priyanka reportedly spent Memorial Day weekend on a yacht with Nick, including Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, Jack McBrayer, Wilmer Valderrama, and others on the Pacific Ocean.

The two also showed up at the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on May 25.

Although there hasn’t been any handholding or PDA spotted during their time together, a source told US Weekly that “They are dating and it’s brand-new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

"The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show. They snuck out right as the show was ending."

On another occasion the next day, “Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy,” at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday.

“They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”

Though appearing for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Priyanka did answer about her arrival with Nick Jonas at the Met Gala 2017, whether they were dating.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?” Kimmel cracked.

"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together," the former Quantico star explained.

“Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out,” she added.