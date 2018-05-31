Anushka's look in 'Sanju' revealed, her character still kept a mystery

MUMBAI: Fans are given insights into Bollywood’s legendary, yet controversial actor Sanjay Dutt-biopic ‘Sanju’, with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani sharing bits and pieces of this year’s highy-anticipated film every now and then.



The film’s ensemble cast comprises some of Bollywood’s A-list celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor in the titular character, and fans are anxiously waiting to see what character the rest of the actors will be playing in the film.

With Rajkumar Hirani revealing looks of the film’s key characters one by one, it was Anushka Sharma’s look that was recently unveiled on Tuesday. However, her character, although a cameo, has been kept a mystery.

Taking to Twitter, Hirani posted:

Sanju’s trailer is scheduled to launch today (May 30) with fans eagerly waiting for it with bated breath.

Also featuring Tabu, Karishma Tanna, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Boman Irani in notable roles, Sanju is all set to see the light of day on June 29.