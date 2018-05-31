Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anushka's look in 'Sanju' revealed, her character still kept a mystery

MUMBAI: Fans are given insights into Bollywood’s legendary, yet controversial actor Sanjay Dutt-biopic ‘Sanju’, with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani sharing bits and pieces of this year’s highy-anticipated film every now and then.

The film’s ensemble cast comprises some of Bollywood’s A-list celebrities,  including Ranbir Kapoor in the titular character, and fans are anxiously waiting to see what character the rest of the actors will be playing in the film. 

With Rajkumar Hirani revealing looks of the film’s key characters one by one, it was Anushka Sharma’s look that was recently unveiled  on Tuesday. However, her character, although a cameo, has been kept a mystery.

Taking to Twitter, Hirani posted:

Sanju’s trailer is scheduled to launch today (May 30) with fans eagerly waiting for it with bated breath.

Also featuring Tabu, Karishma Tanna, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Boman Irani in notable roles, Sanju is all set to see the light of day on June 29. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

All-female Bollywood film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ banned from release in Pakistan

All-female Bollywood film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ banned from release in Pakistan
Harvey Weinstein indicted for rape

Harvey Weinstein indicted for rape
Aamir Khan earned only Rs.11,000 with his debut film

Aamir Khan earned only Rs.11,000 with his debut film
Shah Rukh, Anushka to shoot at NASA for film ‘Zero’

Shah Rukh, Anushka to shoot at NASA for film ‘Zero’
Load More load more