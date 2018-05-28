‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ new trailer out now





LOS ANGELES: Brace yourself as gargantuan dinosaurs are will be taking over you screens, as makers of highly-anticipated movie ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ have recently revealed its new trailer.



According to IMDb, the film revolves around an island whose dormant volcano begins roaring to life. Characters Owen and Claire then mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

J.A. Bayona’s directorial, the film stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Ted Levine, Toby Jones and James Cromwell along with various others.

Produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ is slated to release on June 22.