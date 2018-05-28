Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to tie the knot on November 19?

MUMBAI: After Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja earlier this month, rumors about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding have started surfacing again.

As per latest hearsay, the power couple who have been in the limelight since a while now, might be on their way to gratifying their exceedingly eager devotees by gearing up for a probable winter wedding.

Reports by Indian media have suggested that the Padmaavat stars might have set November 19th as the date for their nuptials, with their pre-wedding celebrations kicking in a day prior to the main ceremony.

The advancement in the couple’s possible wedding plans has come after the news outlet’s previous report that claimed the Ram Leela actors are aiming for a wedding in July.

The buzz of the two Bollywood actors getting hitched has been surfacing the web, since the start of the year after Pari actor Anushka Sharma walked down the aisle with cricket star Virat Kohli.



