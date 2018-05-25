Fri May 25, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 25, 2018

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan prays for peace between Pakistan and India

One of Pakistan’s highly lauded singers, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has stepped forward to be vocal about harmonious relations between the neighbouring Pakistan and India.

Collaborating with famed Indian vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty, the 43-year-old musician, has released his rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Allah Tero Naam’ which is also featuring the original voice of the late Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi, delivering a speech on harmony and acceptance.

The initiative has been adopted as part of an Oxford-based band of Western and Indian-classical musicians called The Fusion Project.

”I selected this song because it gives me the message of peace. It gives a message of unity. Music to the recreated version has been given by one of my students from the Oxford University,” stated Rahat.

Speaking further on the relations between the two countries, the artist stated, when they played the song, he felt really nice. Peace between India and Pakistan was not just his wish. It is perhaps the wish of most of us. “After all, we belong to a very similar culture,” he asserted.

