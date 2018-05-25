Asim Abbasi announces three new projects after ‘Cake’ success

After garnering immense success for his directorial debut Cake, Asim Abbasi is prepping to team up with UK-based production houses Indus Talkies, ZAB Films and B4U Motions to announce three new projects, for local as well as global release.

As per media reports, the new production line up is as of now in progress and comprises of three new feature films that vary from the genres of drama, comedy and thriller.

Reports suggest that the first of the three films would be featuring a coming-of-age story under the directions of Asim Abbasi. The film, to be shot in the UK, is expected to go on floors by the end of the year.

Head of Film at B4U Motion Pictures, Sunil Shah has stated: “We are always looking to nurture talent and build long-term relationships with producers, and are delighted to be collaborating once again with the creative minds behind Cake with the aim of delivering wholesome entertainment to audiences”.

On the other hand, ZAB films’ Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari has revealed: “The overwhelming response to Cake is a testament to the fact that good content always finds its audience. It is our aim to keep raising the bar by giving both Pakistani and international audiences a range of tent-pole and content-driven films that are both commercially and critically successful.”

Regarding the announcement of the new projects, Abbasi has stated: “Sayed and I have a unified vision for Pakistani Cinema – positioning our films on the world stage by telling culturally specific stories with a universal resonance, and giving cinemagoers diverse content to choose from. B4U has been a pioneer in bringing Pakistani films to an international audience, making this partnership a natural fit."

Abbasi’s debut directorial Cake became the first Pakistani film to attain a world premier in London’s Leicester Square, in March 2018, also bagging him an award for best director at UK Asian Film Festival, before its release.