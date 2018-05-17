Salman Khan gifts Sonam Kapoor an Audi worth whopping 9 million rupees

MUMBAI: Dabangg -starrer Salman Khan has gifted his ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ co-star Sonam Kapoor a glistening Audi, worth Indian Rupees 9 million as a gift on her wedding with Anand Ahuja!



Salman Khan is known for his generosity with co-stars in the industry and the actor did not hesitate to gift Sonam a luxury car that costed almost a fortune.

Salman's gift is being considered as the most expensive so far, that he or anyone as a matter of fact has given to a friend's (Anil Kapoor) daughter as a token of love.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Sonam’s father Anil in ‘Race 3’, which is slated to release June 15.