Don’t just take selfies with Imran Khan, vote him to power: Sheikh Rasheed

KARACHI: Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has called on the people of Karachi to support Imran Khan in the next elections for the sake of “Pakistan and Islam.”

“Don’t just take selfies with Imran Khan, you need to support him in the elections,” Rashild said while addressing a PTI’s rally near Allahdin Park on Saturday.

“If we have to save Pakistan, Imran Khan is the last option and we need to make sure he is voted to power,” he said.

Rasheed said that a global conspiracy was being hatched to defame Pakistan’s army. He said that Karachi belongs to Pakistan and that it was not someone’s private property.

The AML said that all those responsible for May 12 carnage should be arrested and a judiciary inquiry be initiated.