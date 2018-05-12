Sat May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Don’t just take selfies with Imran Khan, vote him to power: Sheikh Rasheed

KARACHI: Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has called on the people of Karachi to support Imran Khan in the next elections for the sake of “Pakistan and Islam.”

“Don’t just take selfies with Imran Khan, you need to support him in the elections,” Rashild said while addressing a PTI’s rally near Allahdin Park on Saturday.

“If we have to save Pakistan, Imran Khan is the last option and we need to make sure he is voted to power,” he said.

Rasheed said that a global conspiracy was being hatched to defame Pakistan’s army. He said that Karachi belongs to Pakistan and that it was not someone’s private property.

The AML said that all those responsible for May 12 carnage should be arrested and a judiciary inquiry be initiated. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan urges Karachi to reject ethnic politics, unveils 10-point agenda

Imran Khan urges Karachi to reject ethnic politics, unveils 10-point agenda

SC judge voices reservations over reconstituted bench

SC judge voices reservations over reconstituted bench
Bilawal Bhutto slams MQM, PTI in Karachi rally

Bilawal Bhutto slams MQM, PTI in Karachi rally
Iranian officer goes missing in Lahore

Iranian officer goes missing in Lahore
Load More load more