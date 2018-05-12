Ahsan Iqbal recovering well, will continue his treatment in Pakistan, says son

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who was injured in gun attack last weekend, is recovering well, his son Ahmad Iqbal informed media here Friday.



Speaking to media outside the Services Hospital Lahore, Ahmad said it was Ahsan Iqbal's decision to get treated at a Public Hospital despite offers by leading Private Hospitals, adding that his decision has increased the confidence of the people towards the public health facilities.

The minister is thankful to the brilliant team of doctors and the administration of Services Hospital Lahore, the son said.

“My father will continue his treatment in Pakistan as he has full confidence in the ability of Pakistani Doctors and country’s its health facilities,” Ahmad stressed.

He went on to says that that family is hopeful that JIT formed by the Punjab gov't will bring the perpetrators responsible for the attack on Ahsan Iqbal.

He said his father has given strict directions to ensure that his security arrangements should not affect any patients receiving treatment at the Services Hospital.

Ahsan Iqbal was shot at and injured during a corner meeting in his constituency in Narowal on May 06.