After Saba Qamar, Imran Abbas all set to work in Hollywood

Famed Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has his eyes set on the skies as he recently bagged his first-ever Hollywood project.

The news was confirmed by the actor himself as he opened up about signing a British feature film to a local newspaper website.

Talking about his character, Imran Abbas revealed that he will be playing a spy in the film who is a Syrian-Moroccan descent.

“I have many get-ups in the film and I will be seen in about six to seven disguises as I play the lead protagonist,” the actor said.

Titled ‘Trojan Horse’, the film will be Imran’s big break in Hollywood, after he made his international debut in Indian film ‘Creature 3D’, in which he starred alongside Bipasha Basu, back in 2014.

Imran further shared that the film’s shooting schedule will hit floors in July, at various locations including Turkey, UK and Europe.

With ace actress Saba Qamar rumoured to have signed her first Hollywood film opposite Ben Affleck just a few days back, it seems that our local celebs have much more to achieve globally, despite their ban in Bollywood, with Imran Abbas joining the coveted league too.