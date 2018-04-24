Priyanka receives invite for Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Invited to the royal wedding - where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot - is Bollywood’s very own Priyanka Chopra as she is a close friend of the bride.

According to a news story published on CNN, Meghan has reportedly invited Piggy Chops to her wedding that is scheduled to take place in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 11.

The both share quite a favourable bond, and it was only recently that Priyanka wrote an essay for Meghan Markle, after she featured on the Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2018 list, that indicates at various point how close the two really are.

Priyanka wrote in her essay that she bonded with the former Suits star over "biryani, poutine and endless conversations."

"Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people," Priyanka added.

The two have been close friends for more than a year now with the pictures of their friendship being shared time to time on both Meghan’s and Priyanka’s social media accounts, before Meghan’s were deleted as part of royal protocol.







