Tue April 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 24, 2018

Sanju: Teaser of Sanjay Dutt biopic released

The teaser of 'Sanju', a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life, has been released and it has received positive response.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film featuring Ranbir Kappor in the lead role is slated to release on June 29.

While giving his reason for casting Kapoor, Hirani said in an interview that he is a fantastic actor and is perfect age to show Sanjay Dutt’s transformation from 21 to 56 on screen with perfection.

