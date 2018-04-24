Second teaser of Parwaaz Hai Junoon features Ahad Raza Mir and Hania Amir

After rejuvenating patriotic spirits following the first teaser, Pakistan’s upcoming 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' is back with another chilling teaser, revealing two more key characters of the film.

The second teaser of the film is centered on the character of Haider, played by the heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir, who can be seen trekking the snow-capped peaks of northern Pakistan, along with acclaimed actors Hania Amir and Shafaat Ali, whose character identifications remain ambiguous as of now.

In the teaser, Haider appears to be an ambitious cadet training for the Airforce in the sub-zero regions of the north.

Under the directives of Haseeb Hassan, the film pays homage to the Pakistan Air Force, and gives an insight on the lives of fighter pilots, combating in dire situations to shield the country.

Alongside Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Amir and Shafaat Ali, the film is also starring Shaz Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Kubra Khan.

Under the Momina Duraid Productions, the flag-wavering film will be ready for release this Eid-ul-Fitr.