Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik all set to welcome their first child; 'Baby due in October'

Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik are all set to become parents as the couple recently announced Sania’s pregnancy on social media.

Sania and Shoaib took to Twitter to share this news with their followers, revealing that the baby will have Mirza-Malik as its surname.

Earlier, Sania revealed that she wants a daughter whenever she decides to start a family.

Sania's father and coach Imran confirmed to Indian news agency that the six-time Grand Slam champion is indeed expecting a child. "Yes, it's true," Imran told PTI adding that the baby is due in October.

Attending a discussion on Gender Bias at Goa Fest 2018, Sania shared, “Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that's where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter."

"I have not changed my surname (post marriage) and my name is still Sania Mirza and it will remain that way. The family name is going to go forward," she added.

Sania and Shoaib are living a happy married life for the last eight years as their wedding had taken place on April 12, 2010 in Hyderabad Deccan (India).